Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys Shares of 23,026 Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,026 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $8,696,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Amgen by 29.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 11.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,120,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $385.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.97. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.77 and a twelve month high of $398.00. The company has a market cap of $207.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.15%.

Amgen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP issued a positive opinion recommending broader use of Repatha to reduce cardiovascular risk in high-risk adults without a prior heart attack or stroke. The recommendation, based on Phase 3 data showing fewer major cardiovascular events, could expand Repatha’s addressable market in Europe. Amgen Wins Backing in Europe for Broader Repatha Use

The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP issued a positive opinion recommending broader use of Repatha to reduce cardiovascular risk in high-risk adults without a prior heart attack or stroke. The recommendation, based on Phase 3 data showing fewer major cardiovascular events, could expand Repatha’s addressable market in Europe. Positive Sentiment: Amgen declared a quarterly dividend of $2.52 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record on August 21. The ongoing payout, equivalent to $10.08 annually and an indicated yield of about 2.6%, supports the stock’s income appeal and signals continued confidence in cash generation. Amgen Announces 2026 Third Quarter Dividend

Amgen declared a quarterly dividend of $2.52 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record on August 21. The ongoing payout, equivalent to $10.08 annually and an indicated yield of about 2.6%, supports the stock’s income appeal and signals continued confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Amgen launched its first Amgen Scholars Program in India at IIIT Hyderabad. Although not a near-term financial driver, the initiative may strengthen the company’s research talent pipeline and scientific relationships. First Amgen Scholars Program in India Launches

Amgen launched its first Amgen Scholars Program in India at IIIT Hyderabad. Although not a near-term financial driver, the initiative may strengthen the company’s research talent pipeline and scientific relationships. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street’s attention is centered on second-quarter results. Amgen has a history of earnings beats, but investors will scrutinize product-sales trends, guidance and progress on MariTide, making the report a significant near-term catalyst. Amgen Q2 Earnings Preview

Wall Street’s attention is centered on second-quarter results. Amgen has a history of earnings beats, but investors will scrutinize product-sales trends, guidance and progress on MariTide, making the report a significant near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $360 but retained a Hold rating. With the target below the recent trading level, the update reinforces concerns that much of Amgen’s positive outlook may already be reflected in the shares. Barclays Boosts Amgen Price Target

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Guggenheim upped their price target on Amgen from $340.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $340.00 to $333.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $357.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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