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Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Holdings in Rogers Corporation $ROG

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Rogers logo with Technology background
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Key Points

  • Segall Bryant & Hamill cut its Rogers stake by 38.1% in the first quarter, selling 50,290 shares and retaining 81,835 shares valued at approximately $8.8 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 96.02% of ROG.
  • Rogers reported quarterly EPS of $0.92, below the $0.99 consensus estimate, while revenue of $216.8 million slightly exceeded expectations. The company issued third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $1.10 to $1.30.
  • Analyst views remain mixed: B. Riley raised its price target to $200 and maintained a buy rating, while other firms issued hold or sell assessments. MarketBeat lists a consensus rating of Hold, despite improved sentiment from a recent Zacks upgrade.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG - Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,835 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 50,290 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Rogers worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6,576.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Rogers News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rogers this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment improved after Zacks upgraded Rogers Corporation to a Rank #2 (Buy), citing greater optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. The upgrade could provide near-term support for ROG. Zacks rating upgrade article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Recent Seeking Alpha analysis says Rogers’ operational recovery is progressing quickly, but the investment case depends on successful execution and sustained growth through 2027 and 2028. This highlights potential upside while emphasizing the company’s longer-term execution risk. Rogers Corporation recovery analysis

Rogers Price Performance

NYSE ROG opened at $123.29 on Monday. Rogers Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $169.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $143.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.64.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Rogers had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $216.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.00 million. Rogers has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Corporation will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ROG. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Rogers to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research cut Rogers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Rogers from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $200.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROG

Rogers Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation NYSE: ROG is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rogers (NYSE:ROG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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