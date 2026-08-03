Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in James Hardie Industries PLC. $JHX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX - Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 420,152 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 69,449 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.10% of James Hardie Industries worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the construction company's stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,684 shares of the construction company's stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 67.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 46.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JHX alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JHX shares. Stephens boosted their price target on James Hardie Industries from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on James Hardie Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JHX

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JHX opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.63 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.41 billion. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 2.15%.James Hardie Industries's quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries plc NYSE: JHX is a global manufacturer of high-performance fiber cement building products. The company specializes in exterior cladding, trim and soffit, as well as interior backerboard solutions designed for residential and commercial construction. By combining cement, sand and cellulose fibers, James Hardie produces durable, low-maintenance materials that resist moisture, fire and termite damage, catering to builders, contractors and homeowners through a network of distributors and retail channels.

The company's flagship products include Hardie® Plank® and Hardie® Panel® siding systems, Hardie® BackerBoard® for tile applications, and a range of architectural trim solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider James Hardie Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and James Hardie Industries wasn't on the list.

While James Hardie Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here