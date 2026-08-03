Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $10.26 Million Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG - Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,591 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 330,154 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.47% of Hub Group worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hub Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 61,025 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth $8,069,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 36.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 22,394 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,744 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBG. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.31.

View Our Latest Report on HUBG

Hub Group Price Performance

HUBG stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Hub Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Hub Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hub Group this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several firms reminded investors that August 28, 2026, is the deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the pending federal securities lawsuit. These notices are largely procedural and repeat previously reported information. Hub Group securities fraud class action deadline

Several firms reminded investors that August 28, 2026, is the deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the pending federal securities lawsuit. These notices are largely procedural and repeat previously reported information. Negative Sentiment: The allegations center on potentially material misstatements in Hub Group’s financial reporting, revenue-recognition practices and internal controls. Investors claim the company and senior executives provided false or misleading information, raising concerns about the reliability of historical results and the possibility of restatements, regulatory scrutiny or additional costs. Hagens Berman Hub Group investigation

The allegations center on potentially material misstatements in Hub Group’s financial reporting, revenue-recognition practices and internal controls. Investors claim the company and senior executives provided false or misleading information, raising concerns about the reliability of historical results and the possibility of restatements, regulatory scrutiny or additional costs. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit covers investors who purchased HUBG securities from April 28, 2023, through May 11, 2026. Legal notices reference approximately $77 million in allegedly understated costs, three years of unreliable financial statements and an approximately 31% stock decline tied to the alleged disclosures. The claims have not been proven in court. Hub Group shareholder alert

The lawsuit covers investors who purchased HUBG securities from April 28, 2023, through May 11, 2026. Legal notices reference approximately $77 million in allegedly understated costs, three years of unreliable financial statements and an approximately 31% stock decline tied to the alleged disclosures. The claims have not been proven in court. Negative Sentiment: The unusually high volume of near-identical announcements from investor-rights firms increases visibility around the litigation and may weigh on investor confidence. Potential outcomes include settlement payments, litigation expenses, management distraction and continued uncertainty over Hub Group’s financial controls.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc NASDAQ: HUBG is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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