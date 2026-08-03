Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $11.05 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,805 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,774 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.05% of US Foods worth $11,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 698.4% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 406,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,467,000 after purchasing an additional 355,432 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in US Foods by 50.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,520,296 shares of the company's stock worth $140,186,000 after buying an additional 512,511 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in US Foods by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 17,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in US Foods by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 331,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,523,000 after buying an additional 231,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of US Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded US Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on US Foods

US Foods Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of USFD stock opened at $100.72 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.66 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

Further Reading

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