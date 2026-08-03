Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $6.96 Million Holdings in SM Energy Company $SM

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM - Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,193 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 81,754 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.09% of SM Energy worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SM Energy by 79.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,995,353 shares of the energy company's stock worth $311,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,835,718 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $53,028,000 after buying an additional 1,906,255 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in SM Energy by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,271,757 shares of the energy company's stock worth $42,482,000 after buying an additional 1,654,891 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in SM Energy by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,429,518 shares of the energy company's stock worth $60,665,000 after buying an additional 1,616,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $20,275,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $834,310.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,241,456.72. This represents a 27.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

SM Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $32.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SM Energy Company has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The firm's 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.42. SM Energy had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. SM Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy Company will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. SM Energy's payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of SM Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded SM Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SM Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SM

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company NYSE: SM is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy's operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company's core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also

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