Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $8.66 Million Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel Company $ALGT

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT - Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,881 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 12,045 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.58% of Allegiant Travel worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,012 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $70,607,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,996 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $32,146,000 after acquiring an additional 58,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,340 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 549,287 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $33,380,000 after purchasing an additional 73,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 14.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,668 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $98.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Allegiant Travel Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.63.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.37. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $732.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low‐cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price‐sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point‐to‐point network that avoids the traditional hub‐and‐spoke model, providing non‐stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

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