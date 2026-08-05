Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,293 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 56,930 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,812 shares of the energy company's stock worth $14,930,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,774,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,313.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 98,285 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $19,106,000 after buying an additional 94,213 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Zacks Research upgraded Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $298.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $257.82 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.20 and a twelve month high of $300.89. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.71 and a 200 day moving average of $245.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Cheniere Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cheniere Energy wasn't on the list.

While Cheniere Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here