Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $5.97 Million in Chubb Limited $CB

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,495 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,969,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. UBS Group upped their target price on Chubb from $340.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $354.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $360.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of CB opened at $348.08 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $265.30 and a one year high of $365.91. The company has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.77 by $0.49. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 18.10%.The firm had revenue of $11.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 27.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $65,370,056.22. The trade was a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 8,502 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $3,099,319.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,302,860.46. The trade was a 20.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chubb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chubb wasn't on the list.

While Chubb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here