Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $11.11 Million Investment in Stratasys, Ltd. $SSYS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,422,191 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $11,107,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 1.65% of Stratasys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 1,071.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company's stock.

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Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. Stratasys, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $673.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Stratasys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys, Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Stratasys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Stratasys from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stratasys

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys, Inc is a global leader in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and materials for rapid prototyping and production. Founded in 1989 by Scott and Lisa Crump, the company pioneered fused deposition modeling (FDM) and has since expanded its capabilities to include PolyJet, stereolithography and metal deposition systems. Stratasys serves a broad array of customers, from small design studios to major industrial manufacturers, enabling accelerated product development and on-demand part production.

The company's product line encompasses both desktop and industrial-grade 3D printers, dedicated support materials and proprietary software designed to streamline the digital manufacturing workflow.

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