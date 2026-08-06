Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,607 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

Get APD alerts: Sign Up

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $295.44 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $290.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,342.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.11 and a 12-month high of $314.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.390-13.490 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio is -3,290.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $332.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Air Products and Chemicals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Air Products and Chemicals wasn't on the list.

While Air Products and Chemicals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here