Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Maximus, Inc. $MMS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,500 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.06% of Maximus at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Maximus by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,268 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.6% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Maximus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Maximus from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Maximus from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Maximus

Maximus Price Performance

NYSE:MMS opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business's 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.05. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.73 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Maximus's revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Maximus's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc NYSE: MMS is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

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