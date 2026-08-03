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Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $7.09 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with background
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Key Points

  • Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired 11,664 shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter, worth approximately $7.09 million. Institutional investors now own 44.58% of the ETF.
  • QQQ opened at $687.99, below its 50-day moving average of $715.63 but above its 200-day average of $658.12; the ETF’s 52-week range is $551.68 to $748.65.
  • Invesco QQQ increased its quarterly dividend to $0.8135 per share, or $3.25 annualized, representing a 0.5% yield. QQQ remains supported by technology and AI enthusiasm, although elevated inflation, interest-rate uncertainty and valuation risks could pressure growth holdings.
  • Interested in Invesco QQQ? Here are five stocks we like better.

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,664 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $7,088,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $924,000. Hegarty Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $2,212,000. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 643.8% in the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: QQQ tracking the Nasdaq-100 rebounded sharply after its recent losing streak, reflecting renewed buying in large-cap technology stocks. QQQ ETF tracking Nasdaq-100 bounces sharply
  • Positive Sentiment: Microsoft reported better-than-expected results, including strong Azure cloud and Copilot growth, reinforcing investor confidence in AI infrastructure spending and supporting QQQ’s technology-heavy holdings. Microsoft's Earnings Beat: A Ripple Effect Across ETF Landscape
  • Positive Sentiment: Optimism among individual investors improved, while resilient consumer spending and underlying economic growth provided support for risk assets despite a weak headline GDP reading. AAII Sentiment Survey: Optimism Bounces Back
  • Neutral Sentiment: The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, but three dissents and uncertainty around future policy left investors focused on whether rate cuts can occur while inflation remains elevated. Fed Holds Rates Steady As 3 FOMC Members Dissent
  • Negative Sentiment: Core PCE inflation remained high at 3.3% in June, potentially limiting the Fed’s ability to ease policy and keeping pressure on long-duration growth stocks such as those held by QQQ. PCE Data for June
  • Negative Sentiment: Analysts questioned whether enthusiasm for AI-related stocks is fading, while a recent correction in the Nasdaq-100 and weakness in Asian technology markets highlighted valuation and concentration risks. AI Narrative Fading
  • Negative Sentiment: Tariff uncertainty, the Iran conflict and rising Treasury yields add macroeconomic risks that could weigh on QQQ’s high-growth holdings. SCOTUS Tariff Ruling And Iran War

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $687.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $715.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $658.12. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $551.68 and a 1-year high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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