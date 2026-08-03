Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New $7.95 Million Investment in The Boeing Company $BA

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,107 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $7,945,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BA stock opened at $216.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.81. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.77 and a 1 year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 346.82% and a net margin of 2.41%.Boeing's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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