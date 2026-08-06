Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 132,779 Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. $AVAH

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH - Free Report) by 425.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,966 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 132,779 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.08% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,577,010 shares of the company's stock worth $45,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 1,007.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,114,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,107,000 after buying an additional 1,014,030 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,571,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,838,000 after buying an additional 905,316 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 451.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 959,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 785,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aveanna Healthcare

Insider Activity at Aveanna Healthcare

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 2,419,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $19,376,470.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,112,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,998,105.23. This represents a 19.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paul R. Vigano sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $24,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 190,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,522,941.30. The trade was a 94.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 31,305,664 shares of company stock worth $215,555,910 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 0.3%

AVAH stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Aveanna Healthcare had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 124.68%. The firm had revenue of $647.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.22 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: AVAH is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna's offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

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