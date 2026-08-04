Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,634 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1,712.5% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cintas Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $204.01 on Tuesday. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $161.16 and a 1 year high of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Cintas had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Cintas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Cintas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $228.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cintas from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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