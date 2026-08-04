Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases New Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,611 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,637,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Amphenol by 9,435.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,374,670,000 after purchasing an additional 75,964,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after buying an additional 17,387,536 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,386,182,000 after buying an additional 7,930,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,680,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,200,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on APH. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, July 13th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $191.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on APH

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 186,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $30,199,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 864,177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,230,001.79. This represents a 17.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:APH opened at $163.78 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $104.71 and a one year high of $178.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Amphenol had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 17.73%.The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is 25.06%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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