Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 113,969 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX - Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,802 shares of the company's stock after selling 113,969 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.09% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $13,833,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,099 shares of the company's stock worth $60,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,018 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,549,572 shares of the company's stock worth $32,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,400 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,655,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,710,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,737,000 after acquiring an additional 974,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMRX stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $19.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 584.46% and a net margin of 5.05%.The business had revenue of $722.52 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Deborah M. Autor sold 34,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $450,557.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 93,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,960.40. This trade represents a 27.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

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