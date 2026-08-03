Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 15,893 Shares of Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA - Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,964 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 15,893 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.13% of Saia worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Saia by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Saia by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Saia by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 763 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Saia from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Saia from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $524.00 to $488.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $527.00 to $504.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $453.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Saia

Saia News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Saia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Saia reported a solid Q2 2026: diluted EPS rose 31.5% year over year to $3.51, exceeding consensus estimates, while revenue increased 17.1% to a record $956.5 million. Operating income climbed 26% to $125.2 million, and the operating ratio improved to 86.9%. LTL tonnage and shipments per workday increased 8.4% and 4.4%, respectively. Saia Reports Second Quarter Results

Saia reported a solid Q2 2026: diluted EPS rose 31.5% year over year to $3.51, exceeding consensus estimates, while revenue increased 17.1% to a record $956.5 million. Operating income climbed 26% to $125.2 million, and the operating ratio improved to 86.9%. LTL tonnage and shipments per workday increased 8.4% and 4.4%, respectively. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its Saia price target to $498 from $490 and maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling confidence in the company’s long-term growth and execution. JPMorgan price target update

JPMorgan raised its Saia price target to $498 from $490 and maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling confidence in the company’s long-term growth and execution. Positive Sentiment: Stifel upgraded SAIA from “hold” to “buy” and assigned a $438 price target, adding to the bullish analyst commentary. Stifel upgrade

Stifel upgraded SAIA from “hold” to “buy” and assigned a $438 price target, adding to the bullish analyst commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Stephens lowered its target to $490 from $520 but retained an “overweight” rating. The target remains well above the stock’s recent trading level, although the reduction reflects more cautious expectations.

Stephens lowered its target to $490 from $520 but retained an “overweight” rating. The target remains well above the stock’s recent trading level, although the reduction reflects more cautious expectations. Negative Sentiment: Management indicated that Q3’s operating ratio could deteriorate by approximately 100 basis points sequentially. Investors are concerned about a July wage increase, higher diesel, purchased transportation, insurance and workers’ compensation costs, as well as softer shipment growth following a 7.1% general rate increase. Saia Q3 margin outlook

Management indicated that Q3’s operating ratio could deteriorate by approximately 100 basis points sequentially. Investors are concerned about a July wage increase, higher diesel, purchased transportation, insurance and workers’ compensation costs, as well as softer shipment growth following a 7.1% general rate increase. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target sharply to $400 from $490 and shifted to an “equal weight” rating, reinforcing concerns about the company’s near-term margin and cost outlook. Wells Fargo price target update

Wells Fargo cut its price target sharply to $400 from $490 and shifted to an “equal weight” rating, reinforcing concerns about the company’s near-term margin and cost outlook. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity shows nine open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months, including sales by senior executives. While not necessarily company-specific, the pattern may add to investor caution.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $347.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $249.32 and a one year high of $494.71. The company's 50-day moving average is $437.65 and its 200 day moving average is $406.10.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $956.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $956.20 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

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