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Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 42,802 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
FTAI Aviation logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its FTAI Aviation position by 47.9% in the first quarter, selling 42,802 shares and retaining 46,551 shares valued at $11.4 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 88.96% of the stock.
  • FTAI Aviation reported quarterly EPS of $1.13, below the $1.32 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 40.9% year over year to $953.09 million. The company declared a $0.50 dividend payable August 24 to shareholders of record August 12.
  • Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with 10 Buy ratings and one Hold rating producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $321.11, despite recent target reductions and the stock opening at $206.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,551 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 42,802 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $11,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 142.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 40.9% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTAI Aviation news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total value of $64,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $206.00 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $238.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.38. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $323.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $953.09 million during the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 146.23%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTAI. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $290.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $321.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI Aviation

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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