Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 7,793 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,451 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,793 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPX Technologies worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company's stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts: Sign Up

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPX Technologies stock opened at $213.81 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $224.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.68. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.62 and a 12 month high of $251.08. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.27%.The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPXC shares. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered SPX Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SPX Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $272.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies NYSE: SPXC is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company's Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SPX Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SPX Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SPX Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here