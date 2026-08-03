Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 94,659 Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. $FEIM

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM - Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,115 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 94,659 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 2.16% of Frequency Electronics worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,402 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 219,463 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 146,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,334 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 81,165 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,446,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Frequency Electronics by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,381 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 79,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company's stock.

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Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

FEIM opened at $57.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $572.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -644.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50 day moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.76). Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Frequency Electronics from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Freedom Capital raised Frequency Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Frequency Electronics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FEIM

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc NASDAQ: FEIM is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of precision frequency control products and timing solutions. The company's portfolio includes oven-controlled crystal oscillators (OCXOs), atomic frequency standards such as rubidium oscillators, GPS-disciplined oscillators (GPSDOs), microwave synthesizers, and integrated timing subsystems. These products are used to provide stable and accurate frequency and time references for applications that demand high performance and reliability.

FEI serves a broad range of markets, including telecommunications, aerospace and defense, satellite and space systems, test and measurement equipment, and critical infrastructure.

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