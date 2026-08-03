Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $9.06 Million Position in MKS Inc. $MKSI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $9,062,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MKS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in MKS by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MKS by 616.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of MKS during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at MKS

In related news, CEO John Tseng-Chung Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.48, for a total transaction of $3,154,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,696 shares in the company, valued at $45,648,694.08. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.50, for a total transaction of $826,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,700.50. This trade represents a 13.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,949 shares of company stock valued at $17,446,108. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Price Performance

Shares of MKS stock opened at $297.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.98. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $349.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MKS Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.49 and a 1-year high of $447.62.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. MKS had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 8.06%.MKS's revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. MKS has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-3.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. MKS's payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MKS from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MKS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $360.00 price objective on MKS in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on MKS from $360.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on MKS from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $383.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKS

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc NASDAQ: MKSI designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high‐technology and industrial markets. The company's core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company's product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

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