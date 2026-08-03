Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,391 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $7,459,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.07% of Advanced Drainage Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dayah Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,288,672 shares of the construction company's stock worth $176,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 128.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the construction company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,740 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $138.75 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.85 and a 52-week high of $179.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.91 and a 200-day moving average of $148.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $676.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.92 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Advanced Drainage Systems's dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc NYSE: WMS is a leading manufacturer and supplier of water management solutions in North America. Headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, the company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) drainage pipe and related products. Its core business addresses stormwater management, on-site septic systems and erosion control for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

The company's product portfolio includes corrugated plastic pipe, tubing, fittings, geocells, geogrids and stormwater structures such as inlets, manholes and detention/retention systems.

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