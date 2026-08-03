Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in American Express Company $AXP

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,367 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $8,068,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $2,464,215,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,780,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in American Express by 350.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,236,438 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $373,998,000 after acquiring an additional 961,698 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in American Express by 73.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,451,606 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $438,975,000 after acquiring an additional 616,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in American Express by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,904,218,000 after acquiring an additional 558,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Evercore set a $370.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered American Express from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC raised their price target on American Express from $312.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the company from $328.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $372.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $336.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business's 50 day moving average price is $334.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.55. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $288.34 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The company has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.12. American Express had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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