Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in American Express Company $AXP

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,367 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $8,068,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $2,464,215,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,780,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,340 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in American Express by 350.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,236,438 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $373,998,000 after acquiring an additional 961,698 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in American Express by 73.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,451,606 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $438,975,000 after acquiring an additional 616,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in American Express by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,904,218,000 after acquiring an additional 558,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Evercore set a $370.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered American Express from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC raised their price target on American Express from $312.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the company from $328.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $372.95.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP
American Express Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $336.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business's 50 day moving average price is $334.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.55. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $288.34 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The company has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.
American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.12. American Express had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.
American Express Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.
Key Stories Impacting American Express
Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:
- Positive Sentiment: American Express reported second-quarter earnings of $4.53 per share, above the $4.41 analyst estimate, while revenue increased 10% year over year. Management cited strong new-card acquisition, higher engagement from existing customers and momentum from the refreshed Platinum Card. 5 Must-Read Analyst Questions From American Express’s Q2 Earnings Call
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view AXP favorably, with the stock carrying an average “Moderate Buy” recommendation. Commentators including Jim Cramer characterized the post-earnings weakness as a potential buying opportunity, citing the company’s earnings beat, growth outlook and competitive position. American Express Receives Average Recommendation of Moderate Buy
- Positive Sentiment: American Express is expanding its business-payments capabilities beyond faster settlement toward greater controls, policy management and data-driven oversight. These initiatives could deepen relationships with corporate customers and support longer-term payments growth. Mastercard and Amex Turn B2B Payments Into a Living Control Layer
- Positive Sentiment: Amex Global Business Travel launched an integration with Anthropic’s Claude that allows travelers and enterprise AI agents to book and manage policy-compliant air and hotel reservations. The move could improve Amex’s corporate-travel relevance as AI-driven booking develops. Amex GBT Empowers Claude to Book Corporate Travel
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage emphasizes AXP’s durable premium-card franchise, but investors are weighing that growth story against a share price trading at roughly 20 times earnings and near its moving-average levels. American Express Growth Story Keeps Building
- Negative Sentiment: The principal near-term headwind is the market’s negative response to the second-quarter report. Although earnings slightly beat estimates and revenue was broadly in line with expectations, investors may have wanted stronger evidence that accelerated spending and premium-product adoption will justify current valuation levels. Top Analyst Reports for Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks and American Express
American Express Company Profile
(Free Report
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American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.
American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.
Featured Stories
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