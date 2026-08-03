Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $6,905,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,525,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $4,373,806,000 after buying an additional 101,856 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,419,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,539,532,000 after acquiring an additional 85,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,191,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,664,511,000 after purchasing an additional 200,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,870,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $851,525,000 after purchasing an additional 160,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $800,732,000 after purchasing an additional 240,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,860,996.12. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total value of $681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 105,861 shares in the company, valued at $36,084,839.07. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $319.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.40 and a 200-day moving average of $303.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.85 and a twelve month high of $374.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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