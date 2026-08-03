Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 83,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 66.5% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Grp LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 6,675.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 271 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Zoetis Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $77.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company's 50 day moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average is $102.33. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $160.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Zoetis's payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoetis from $115.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $118.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Bisaro bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio bought 6,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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