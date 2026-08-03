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Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Karman logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Segall Bryant & Hamill cut its Karman Holdings stake by 35.1% in the first quarter, selling 59,234 shares and retaining 109,339 shares valued at approximately $8.75 million.
  • Karman reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $0.11 versus the $0.08 consensus and revenue of $151.21 million, up 51% year over year. Analysts expect full-year EPS of $0.58.
  • The stock opened at $47.95, well below its 52-week high of $118.38, while analysts maintained a generally positive outlook: Karman has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $102.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Karman.

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN - Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,339 shares of the company's stock after selling 59,234 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Karman worth $8,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Karman in the 4th quarter worth $33,679,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Karman by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,827,000 after acquiring an additional 471,894 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Karman during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,687,000. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Karman during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,295,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karman by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,342,230 shares of the company's stock worth $683,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621,556 shares in the last quarter.

Karman Price Performance

NYSE:KRMN opened at $47.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $118.38. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 208.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Karman had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company had revenue of $151.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Karman's quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karman Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Karman from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Karman in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised Karman to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Karman from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Karman from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Karman presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KRMN

About Karman

(Free Report)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Karman (NYSE:KRMN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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