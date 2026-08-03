Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stock Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. $ANGO

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO - Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 232,192 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 2.34% of AngioDynamics worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 267.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 34,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 279.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 15.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANGO shares. Zacks Research lowered AngioDynamics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded AngioDynamics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $14.79 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $611.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.33.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.24 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.AngioDynamics has set its FY 2027 guidance at -0.290--0.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Warren Nighan, Jr. sold 23,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $344,006.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 64,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $953,046.40. This represents a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company's products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

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