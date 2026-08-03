Sei Investments Co. Acquires 126,996 Shares of NatWest Group plc $NWG

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG - Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,648 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 126,996 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWG. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 427.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NWG shares. Zacks Research cut shares of NatWest Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NatWest Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut NatWest Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Price Performance

NWG opened at $18.94 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3222 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 340.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. NatWest Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Key Headlines Impacting NatWest Group

Here are the key news stories impacting NatWest Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Profit and earnings beat expectations: NatWest reported second-quarter EPS of $0.54, exceeding the $0.47 consensus estimate. First-half attributable profit rose 22% to approximately £3 billion, while operating profit before tax increased 20.4% to £4.3 billion. NatWest earnings results

NatWest reported second-quarter EPS of $0.54, exceeding the $0.47 consensus estimate. First-half attributable profit rose 22% to approximately £3 billion, while operating profit before tax increased 20.4% to £4.3 billion. Positive Sentiment: Guidance upgraded: Management raised its full-year outlook, supported by stronger revenue generation, improved efficiency and resilient credit quality. These factors helped offset continuing cost pressures. NatWest reports profit up 20%, brings forward buyback plans

Management raised its full-year outlook, supported by stronger revenue generation, improved efficiency and resilient credit quality. These factors helped offset continuing cost pressures. Positive Sentiment: Earlier capital returns: NatWest brought forward plans for further share buybacks, a shareholder-friendly move that could reduce the share count and support per-share earnings. The bank also completed its acquisition of wealth manager Evelyn Partners, expanding its wealth-management capabilities. NatWest raises guidance and brings forward share-buyback plans

NatWest brought forward plans for further share buybacks, a shareholder-friendly move that could reduce the share count and support per-share earnings. The bank also completed its acquisition of wealth manager Evelyn Partners, expanding its wealth-management capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: NatWest’s net margin was 19.11% and return on equity was 13.30%, indicating solid profitability. However, the stock’s valuation and outlook remain sensitive to interest rates, loan demand and the bank’s ability to control costs. NatWest Group Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

NatWest’s net margin was 19.11% and return on equity was 13.30%, indicating solid profitability. However, the stock’s valuation and outlook remain sensitive to interest rates, loan demand and the bank’s ability to control costs. Negative Sentiment: A valuation model cited by Yahoo Finance’s earnings preview indicated roughly 17% potential downside based on estimated fair value, which could limit gains if investors view the strong results as already reflected in the share price. NatWest earnings watch

NatWest Group Profile

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services group headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and adopted the NatWest Group name in 2020 as part of a strategic refocus on its NatWest brand. NatWest Group is listed on the London Stock Exchange and also has American depositary shares trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NWG.

The group provides a broad range of banking services across retail, private, commercial, corporate and institutional segments.

Further Reading

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