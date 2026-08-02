Sei Investments Co. Acquires 13,204 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,024 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Molina Healthcare worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 7G Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,735,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 439,371 shares of the company's stock worth $76,248,000 after buying an additional 169,739 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the company's stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 451.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 34,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $196.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,089.40, a PEG ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $207.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $121.06 and a 52 week high of $244.89.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.83 billion. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.The firm's revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $202.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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