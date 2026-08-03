Sei Investments Co. Acquires 23,373 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Free Report) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,842 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,018,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $5,410,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 157,078 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 47,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $2,340,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of KALU stock opened at $159.68 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $175.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.28. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $195.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $2.87. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company's revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Kaiser Aluminum's payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

More Kaiser Aluminum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kaiser Aluminum this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KALU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $142.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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