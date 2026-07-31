Sei Investments Co. Acquires 32,569 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN - Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,723 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of Ryan Specialty worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,639 shares of the company's stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,154 shares of the company's stock worth $27,787,000 after purchasing an additional 119,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 332,823 shares of the company's stock worth $24,586,000 after purchasing an additional 33,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 15.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,586 shares of the company's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ryan Specialty

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Katz acquired 3,215 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,890.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $134,595.24. The trade was a 287.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan acquired 120,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 13,817,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,080,417.50. This trade represents a 0.88% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 130,715 shares of company stock worth $4,263,590. Company insiders own 52.03% of the company's stock.

Ryan Specialty News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryan Specialty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ryan Specialty reported adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share , ahead of consensus estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61 and up from $0.66 a year earlier. Ryan Specialty Group Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Ryan Specialty reported adjusted earnings of , ahead of consensus estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61 and up from $0.66 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 7.2% year over year to approximately $916.6 million , exceeding the roughly $874 million analyst estimate. The results indicate continued demand for the specialty insurance broker’s services. Ryan Specialty Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 7.2% year over year to approximately , exceeding the roughly $874 million analyst estimate. The results indicate continued demand for the specialty insurance broker’s services. Positive Sentiment: The earnings beat initially prompted a sharp positive market reaction, highlighting that profitability and revenue remained stronger than analysts had anticipated. Ryan Specialty Reports Strong Q2 CY2026

The earnings beat initially prompted a sharp positive market reaction, highlighting that profitability and revenue remained stronger than analysts had anticipated. Neutral Sentiment: Organic revenue growth was 6.7% , down from 7.1% in the prior-year quarter. That remains solid growth but suggests some moderation in underlying business momentum. Ryan Specialty Q2 Earnings Key Metrics

Organic revenue growth was , down from 7.1% in the prior-year quarter. That remains solid growth but suggests some moderation in underlying business momentum. Negative Sentiment: Net income declined 13.1% year over year , creating a notable contrast with the revenue and adjusted-EPS growth. Investors may be concerned that higher earnings were not accompanied by stronger bottom-line results. Ryan Specialty Second Quarter Results

Net income declined , creating a notable contrast with the revenue and adjusted-EPS growth. Investors may be concerned that higher earnings were not accompanied by stronger bottom-line results. Negative Sentiment: The reaction also reflects elevated expectations and valuation sensitivity: a strong earnings beat may not be enough to sustain the stock if investors focus on slower organic growth and declining net income.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

NYSE:RYAN opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $61.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $916.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc NYSE: RYAN is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients' unique needs.

Ryan Specialty's core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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