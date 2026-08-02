Sei Investments Co. Acquires 32,657 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE - Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,786 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 32,657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.26% of Franklin Electric worth $10,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,687 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $93,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,388 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,707 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,135 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 8,547 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $883,759.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,509 shares in the company, valued at $776,430.60. This trade represents a 53.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,900 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,040,200. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,647 shares of company stock worth $1,486,326. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company's stock.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ FELE opened at $104.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $115.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $622.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric's payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Franklin Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Franklin Electric from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.50.

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About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world‐leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

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