Sei Investments Co. Acquires 33,532 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,300 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of J. M. Smucker worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company's stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,378 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,922 shares of the company's stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded J. M. Smucker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $119.57 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of -91.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.61.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio is -338.46%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 4,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $500,943.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,937,371.80. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $403,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,297,523.95. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,533 shares of company stock worth $2,132,914. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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