Sei Investments Co. Acquires 38,263 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,467 shares of the medical device company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,263 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of DexCom by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,122 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 6.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $77.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $93.00 target price on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded DexCom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $83.45 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average is $69.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm's revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $128,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 106,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,034,969.15. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,500,670.07. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,506 shares of company stock worth $7,205,258. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

DexCom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and higher outlook: DexCom reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share versus the $0.61 consensus, while revenue rose 13.1% year over year to $1.31 billion, exceeding estimates of $1.29 billion. Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $5.18 billion-$5.25 billion, supported by strong global demand and broader product access. Reuters article

DexCom reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share versus the $0.61 consensus, while revenue rose 13.1% year over year to $1.31 billion, exceeding estimates of $1.29 billion. Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $5.18 billion-$5.25 billion, supported by strong global demand and broader product access. Positive Sentiment: Product and market expansion: Growth is being supported by the G7 15 Day continuous glucose monitor, with DexCom targeting nearly 50% U.S. conversion by year-end, as well as expanded access and continued international growth. Margin improvement also contributed to a more constructive 2026 earnings narrative. Seeking Alpha article

Growth is being supported by the G7 15 Day continuous glucose monitor, with DexCom targeting nearly 50% U.S. conversion by year-end, as well as expanded access and continued international growth. Margin improvement also contributed to a more constructive 2026 earnings narrative. Positive Sentiment: Broad analyst support: Mizuho raised its price target to $95, Royal Bank of Canada and Wells Fargo lifted targets to $90, and UBS reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $96 target. Benchmark also reaffirmed Buy, although its $82 target is below the referenced trading level. Benzinga analyst updates

Mizuho raised its price target to $95, Royal Bank of Canada and Wells Fargo lifted targets to $90, and UBS reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $96 target. Benchmark also reaffirmed Buy, although its $82 target is below the referenced trading level. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed valuation signals: JPMorgan raised its target substantially to $82 but retained a Neutral rating, indicating that some analysts view much of the improved outlook as already reflected in the stock.

JPMorgan raised its target substantially to $82 but retained a Neutral rating, indicating that some analysts view much of the improved outlook as already reflected in the stock. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Quiver Quantitative data shows 14 insider sales and no purchases during the past six months. This is a potential cautionary signal, although it has not outweighed the earnings-driven optimism. Quiver Quantitative analysis

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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