Sei Investments Co. Acquires 53,728 Shares of Artivion, Inc. $AORT

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT - Free Report) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,012 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 53,728 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.35% of Artivion worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Artivion by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,707 shares of the company's stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 8.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Artivion by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,591 shares of the company's stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 5.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,272 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Artivion by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 139,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AORT. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Artivion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Artivion in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Artivion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Artivion

Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion

In related news, SVP Andrew M. Green sold 44,001 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $910,820.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 60,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,247,361.30. The trade was a 42.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artivion Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of AORT stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc NYSE: AORT is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

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