Sei Investments Co. Acquires 59,250 Shares of LGN $LGN

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in LGN (NASDAQ:LGN - Free Report) by 132.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,136 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of LGN worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LGN alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of LGN by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,401,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,220 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in LGN during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LGN by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,227,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,282 shares during the last quarter. Munro Partners grew its stake in LGN by 1,875.9% in the fourth quarter. Munro Partners now owns 1,396,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in LGN by 2,209.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 788,287 shares of the company's stock worth $33,928,000 after purchasing an additional 754,157 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LGN from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of LGN in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of LGN from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of LGN in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on LGN from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LGN

LGN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGN opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. LGN has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 289.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.61.

LGN (NASDAQ:LGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LGN will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LGN

Legence Corp. is a provider of engineering, consulting, installation and maintenance services for mission-critical systems in buildings. The company specializes in designing, fabricating and installing complex HVAC, process piping and other mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. Legence Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider LGN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LGN wasn't on the list.

While LGN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here