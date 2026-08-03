Sei Investments Co. Acquires 78,388 Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Free Report) by 566.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,229 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 78,388 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Dianthus Therapeutics worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company's stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,940 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,174,822 shares of the company's stock worth $21,887,000 after buying an additional 149,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNTH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.82.

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Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNTH opened at $106.92 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.20. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.30% and a negative net margin of 12,998.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dianthus Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 26,530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $2,404,148.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $362,480. This represents a 86.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ryan Savitz sold 31,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $3,157,086.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,157,086.47. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 87,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,235 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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