Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC - Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,063 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 295,634 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Alignment Healthcare worth $13,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,492,802 shares of the company's stock worth $305,983,000 after buying an additional 1,524,218 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,070,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,166 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,643,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,715,000 after acquiring an additional 79,268 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,202,592 shares of the company's stock worth $122,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 5,015,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,222,000 after purchasing an additional 300,409 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business's 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 0.47%.Alignment Healthcare's revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Alignment Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting Alignment Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations: Alignment reported adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share, above the $0.13 consensus estimate and up from $0.07 a year earlier. Revenue reached $1.34 billion, exceeding the $1.31 billion estimate and rising 31.6% year over year. Alignment Healthcare Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Alignment reported adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share, above the $0.13 consensus estimate and up from $0.07 a year earlier. Revenue reached $1.34 billion, exceeding the $1.31 billion estimate and rising 31.6% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Improved profitability: Second-quarter net income more than doubled to $36.6 million as medical-care costs for members in its Medicare Advantage plans eased. The company said it surpassed the high end of guidance across key metrics, supporting investor confidence in its cost-management efforts. Alignment Healthcare Turns Profit as Insurer Gets Handle on Costs

Second-quarter net income more than doubled to $36.6 million as medical-care costs for members in its Medicare Advantage plans eased. The company said it surpassed the high end of guidance across key metrics, supporting investor confidence in its cost-management efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue outlook was broadly in line: Alignment guided to approximately $1.3 billion in third-quarter revenue and $5.2 billion for full-year 2026, matching consensus estimates. The provided guidance did not include usable EPS figures, limiting the market’s ability to assess the earnings outlook.

Alignment guided to approximately $1.3 billion in third-quarter revenue and $5.2 billion for full-year 2026, matching consensus estimates. The provided guidance did not include usable EPS figures, limiting the market’s ability to assess the earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investor investigations add risk: Kaplan Fox, Lowey Dannenberg and Pomerantz announced investigations into possible federal securities-law violations involving Alignment Healthcare. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they may increase legal, financial and reputational uncertainty and weigh on the stock. Lowey Dannenberg Alignment Healthcare Investigation

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ALHC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 price objective on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALHC

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, EVP Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 25,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,103,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,491,584. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 947,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,519,969.15. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,039,951 shares of company stock worth $19,976,967. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

Further Reading

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