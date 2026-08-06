Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaos Corporation $DAC

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC - Free Report) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,248 shares of the shipping company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.24% of Danaos worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaos by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaos by 33.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in Danaos by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 2,824 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Danaos by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,761 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Price Performance

DAC opened at $138.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $129.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.02. Danaos Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.56 and a 52-week high of $143.48.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $274.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.27 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 51.26%.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Danaos's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAC. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Danaos from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Danaos from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaos has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAC

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation is a leading independent owner and manager of containerships, specializing in long-term charters of modern vessels to major liner companies worldwide. The company's core services include vessel acquisition and sale, technical and crew management, and commercial chartering, all aimed at supporting global containerized trade. Danaos leverages its in-house expertise in operations, maintenance and regulatory compliance to ensure reliable and efficient fleet performance.

Founded in 1972 by Dr.

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