Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT - Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 32,128 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.60% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $14,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 425.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 267.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 727 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.60.

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LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $102.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.63.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.080 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,881 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.69, for a total value of $3,030,385.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,430,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155,428,765.11. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,928 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $313,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $401,143. This trade represents a 43.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 54,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,174 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company's offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre's product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

Founded in 1983 by George D.

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