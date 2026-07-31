Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. $TXT

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT - Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,690 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,056 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Textron worth $15,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Textron by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 653 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Textron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 12,477 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Textron by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 2,517 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $234,307.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $801,597.99. The trade was a 22.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Trading Up 1.8%

TXT stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.80 and a twelve month high of $101.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.03.

Textron (NYSE:TXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Textron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Textron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Textron

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

Further Reading

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