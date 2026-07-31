Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 440,691 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 21,905 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.44% of Oceaneering International worth $15,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 335.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roderick A. Larson sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $191,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 397,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,203,867.33. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.18. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OII. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oceaneering International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OII

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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