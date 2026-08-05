Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk $TLK

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK - Free Report) by 1,021.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,999 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 264,148 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.'s holdings in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 366,681 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 62,882 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 606.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,651 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 402,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,652 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 106,481 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Report on PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Price Performance

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.36.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (NYSE:TLK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $1.2214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 824.0%. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk Company Profile

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk, commonly known as Telkom Indonesia, is Indonesia's largest integrated telecommunications provider. The company's core operations encompass the provision of fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, and network infrastructure. It serves a broad customer base that includes residential subscribers, businesses, government agencies and wholesale partners, offering connectivity across urban and rural areas of Indonesia.

Telkom's product and service portfolio spans consumer broadband and digital entertainment, enterprise ICT solutions, managed network services, data center and cloud platforms, and wholesale international connectivity.

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