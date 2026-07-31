Sei Investments Co. Buys 103,853 Shares of Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,966 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 103,853 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.50% of Curbline Properties worth $13,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Curbline Properties alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CURB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curbline Properties by 110.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,176,015 shares of the company's stock worth $133,489,000 after buying an additional 2,714,859 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Curbline Properties by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,342,821 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,894 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,164,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,414,000 after acquiring an additional 577,037 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,778,716 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,966,000 after acquiring an additional 562,642 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 425,331 shares of the company's stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 270,800 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Curbline Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Curbline Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curbline Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Curbline Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CURB

Curbline Properties Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Curbline Properties stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 113.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business's revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Curbline Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Curbline Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 251.85%.

Curbline Properties Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Curbline Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Curbline Properties wasn't on the list.

While Curbline Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here