Sei Investments Co. Buys 104,399 Shares of SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG - Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,872 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 104,399 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.50% of SL Green Realty worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4,194.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 0.4%

SLG stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. SL Green Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $66.29. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $179.01 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 16.92%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. SL Green Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday. Evercore cut shares of SL Green Realty from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen raised SL Green Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised SL Green Realty from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $54.95.

View Our Latest Report on SLG

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. NYSE: SLG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on the acquisition, management and development of commercial office properties in Manhattan. As one of New York City's largest office landlords, the company's portfolio includes Class A office buildings and mixed-use projects located in prime Midtown and Downtown submarkets. SL Green generates revenue through leasing office space to a diverse mix of tenants spanning financial services, technology, media and professional services firms.

Founded in 1980 by real estate investor Stephen L.

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