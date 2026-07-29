Sei Investments Co. Buys 108,026 Shares of Valvoline $VVV

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772,618 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 108,026 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.61% of Valvoline worth $26,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Valvoline by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,447 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $8,822,000 after buying an additional 189,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,584 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,887,000 after acquiring an additional 37,657 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 487,609 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 15.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,071 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 40.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,225 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Valvoline from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. New Street Research set a $47.00 target price on Valvoline in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valvoline from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.75.

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Valvoline Trading Up 1.6%

VVV opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 0.99. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.67 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 5.03%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan L. Caldwell sold 2,851 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,918 shares in the company, valued at $836,720. The trade was a 11.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard Joseph Freeland bought 3,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $100,347.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $521,545.44. The trade was a 23.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 14,100 shares of company stock worth $450,877 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline NYSE: VVV is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company's portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline's products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America's largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

Further Reading

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