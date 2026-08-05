Sei Investments Co. Buys 110,056 Shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Free Report) by 371.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,682 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 110,056 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.25% of Universal Technical Institute worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 141,748 shares of the company's stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company's stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. ANB Bank grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 8,960 shares of the company's stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.2% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company's stock.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of UTI opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.91%.The firm had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kevin Prehn sold 4,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,000. The trade was a 14.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $124,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 971,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,217,616. This trade represents a 75.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,117,545 shares of company stock valued at $128,998,420 in the last 90 days. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Griffin Securities set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UTI

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc NYSE: UTI is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

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