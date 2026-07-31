Sei Investments Co. Buys 11,268 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,443 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Avery Dennison worth $15,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of AVY opened at $174.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $199.54. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $160.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 7.66%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $200.11.

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Key Avery Dennison News

Here are the key news stories impacting Avery Dennison this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $2.89 per share , $0.42 above the $2.47 consensus estimate and up from $2.42 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.9% to $2.46 billion , also exceeding the $2.30 billion analyst forecast. Avery Dennison Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Adjusted earnings were , $0.42 above the $2.47 consensus estimate and up from $2.42 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.9% to , also exceeding the $2.30 billion analyst forecast. Positive Sentiment: The Materials Group was the main growth driver, with sales increasing 15.9% to $1.80 billion. Management cited pricing actions, productivity gains and higher volumes as factors supporting margins and the earnings beat. Avery Dennison Q2 Earnings Beat on Pricing and Productivity Gains

The Materials Group was the main growth driver, with sales increasing 15.9% to $1.80 billion. Management cited pricing actions, productivity gains and higher volumes as factors supporting margins and the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Net income increased 8.0% to $204.1 million, while the company returned $347 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the first half. Avery Dennison also provided third-quarter guidance and full-year 2026 reported EPS guidance of $9.40 to $9.70. Avery Dennison Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Net income increased 8.0% to $204.1 million, while the company returned $347 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the first half. Avery Dennison also provided third-quarter guidance and full-year 2026 reported EPS guidance of $9.40 to $9.70. Neutral Sentiment: Performance was uneven across segments: Solutions Group sales declined 0.5% to $666.8 million, partially offsetting the strong Materials Group performance.

Performance was uneven across segments: Solutions Group sales declined 0.5% to $666.8 million, partially offsetting the strong Materials Group performance. Negative Sentiment: Management flagged potential customer destocking in the second half, creating a risk to near-term volume growth and guidance. Avery Dennison Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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